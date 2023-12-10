Facebook
Officials: 1 hurt on Christmas parade route downtown

Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was hurt along the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade route Saturday evening.

Officials said a man with an apparent gunshot wound—which was later found to be “some sort of puncture wound”—approached Baton Rouge Police officers along the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade route downtown around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

It was unclear whether the man had been attacked. Police say they are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

