Man dies the day after he was shot while driving on Gonzales highway; police searching for suspect

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man died Saturday after he was shot while driving in Gonzales the day before.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Officers said Craig Haynes Jr. was driving northbound on Burnside Highway (LA 44), in the area between LA 30 and Worthy Road, when he and his car were shot up. He died from his injuries on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

