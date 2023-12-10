Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

MADD hosts annual tribute to victims of impaired driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, hosted their annual candlelight tribute to victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes in Louisiana.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, hosted their annual candlelight tribute to victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes in Louisiana.

Families and friends of victims gathered to remember the lives lost to drunk drivers and those driving while high on drugs early Saturday morning.

“They are the voice of their loved ones now for those that are deceased, and we’re just giving them a chance to show each other that we are here to support you. MADD is going to be here for you long after the case is over with,” said Valerie Cox, Victim Service Specialist for MADD.

A spokesperson for the group says their mission is to encourage drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

“If you’re over 21, we’re not against your drinking. We’re against you getting behind that wheel after doing so. We ask everyone during this holiday season, if alcohol is going to be a part of your activities, to have a plan in place before you take that first drink,” Cox said.

Madd recommends you take an Uber or get a friend to drive you home rather than drive impaired.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Equipment failure causes sudden power outage impacting thousands in multiple parishes
Namoni Black
Man arrested in connection to deadly Baton Rouge shooting
Kennon Hollman
Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly shooting at trail ride
Decatur man dies 24 days after being shot.
Police: 2 men die in gunfight off Gus Young Avenue following ‘ongoing feud’ in neighborhood
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Christmas parades, other holiday events happening Dec. 8-10

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook
Strong cold front bears down on region
Jayden Daniels
LSU senior QB Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy
Stock photo
Officials: 1 hurt on Christmas parade route downtown
Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, hosted their annual candlelight tribute to...
MADD hosts annual tribute to victims of impaired driving