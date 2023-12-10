MADD hosts annual tribute to victims of impaired driving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, hosted their annual candlelight tribute to victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes in Louisiana.

Families and friends of victims gathered to remember the lives lost to drunk drivers and those driving while high on drugs early Saturday morning.

“They are the voice of their loved ones now for those that are deceased, and we’re just giving them a chance to show each other that we are here to support you. MADD is going to be here for you long after the case is over with,” said Valerie Cox, Victim Service Specialist for MADD.

A spokesperson for the group says their mission is to encourage drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

“If you’re over 21, we’re not against your drinking. We’re against you getting behind that wheel after doing so. We ask everyone during this holiday season, if alcohol is going to be a part of your activities, to have a plan in place before you take that first drink,” Cox said.

Madd recommends you take an Uber or get a friend to drive you home rather than drive impaired.

