Good rains, now comes the cold
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our viewing area received what we were hoping for; all the beneficial rain without the severe weather. We had between a half inch to an inch of rain across Baton Rouge last night.
Today, in the wake of the strong cold front, we look to become sunny, breezy, and much colder with highs in the mid 50s. There isn’t a wind advisory, but winds will be sustained between 15-20 mph with gusts slightly higher.
Tonight will be the coldest of the week with temperatures approaching the freezing mark under clear skies.
You may wish to prepare three of the Ps, pets, plants, and people.
In the extended, this work week will be cool and dry, with the next rain chance coming at the end of the week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.