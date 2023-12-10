Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur man dies 24 days after being shot.
Police: 2 men die in gunfight off Gus Young Avenue following ‘ongoing feud’ in neighborhood
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Man dies the day after he was shot while driving on Gonzales highway; police searching for suspect
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Christmas parades, other holiday events happening Dec. 8-10
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Deputies: 2 accused drug dealers arrested; one tried to sneak drugs into jail

Latest News

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card
BR animal shelter looking to find every pet a home for the holidays
Damage on Frenchtown Road
Overnight storms cause damage to homes in BR area
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US military and diplomatic support