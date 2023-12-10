Facebook
BRPD: Man, 23, killed in shooting off N Acadian Thruway late Saturday night

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has died after a shooting off North Acadian Thruway late Saturday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, near the intersection of North 32nd Street and Bogan Walk, just off North Acadian.

Officers learned of the shooting when the victim, 23-year-old Ricky Scott, arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Scott was rushed into surgery but died at the hospital.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

