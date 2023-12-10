BR animal shelter looking to find every pet a home for the holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Companion Animal Alliance animal shelter is looking to find every pet a home for the holidays.

The shelter has launched a campaign to find foster homes for at least 50 dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 50 days.

The “Home for the Holidays” campaign started on Wednesday, November 29, and will run through the weekend of January 2.

One of the goals of the campaign is to help the dogs eventually find a forever home.

“While fostering a dog may sound like just a fun way to spend the holidays, it is actually so much more than that,” said Jillian Sergio, the executive director for Companion Animal Alliance. “The time they spend with you offers these dogs time to relax and be themselves. You will be able to gain insight into their personalities, needs, and more. This information is exactly what adopters are looking for, but is not something that we can provide without the help of our foster parents and community members alike.”

The only requirement to participate in the campaign is to complete an online foster application and orientation. A potential foster parent will then schedule an on-boarding appointment and select a long-term shelter dog.

If a foster parent chooses to eventually adopt one of the dogs, adoption fees will be waived.

