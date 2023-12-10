2 men shot during domestic dispute on Flicker Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a shooting during a domestic dispute that left two men hurt Saturday night, December 9.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Flicker Street and followed an argument involving a man, his child’s mother, and the mother’s boyfriend.

The child’s father showed up at the home of his child’s mother and began banging on the door, demanding that she hand over the child, investigators said. They added that the father later switched to banging on a window and ended up breaking the glass.

When the boyfriend walked outside to confront the child’s father, gunshots were heard, according to police. Investigators said the child’s father and the boyfriend were injured and had to undergo surgery. Both men are expected to survive.

According to BRPD, it’s unknown who fired the gunshots, or whether more than one weapon was involved.

Police said the child’s mother had a restraining order against the child’s father.

The investigation is ongoing.

