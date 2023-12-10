Officials: 1 hurt in shooting on Christmas parade route downtown

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot along the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade route Saturday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man with apparent gunshot wounds approached officers along the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade route downtown. The man was shot near the intersection of North Boulevard and St. Louis Street, in front of the 19th JDC, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital, and his current condition is unknown. The motive and suspect(s) are also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.