Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Officials: 1 hurt in shooting on Christmas parade route downtown

(WAFB)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot along the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade route Saturday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man with apparent gunshot wounds approached officers along the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade route downtown. The man was shot near the intersection of North Boulevard and St. Louis Street, in front of the 19th JDC, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital, and his current condition is unknown. The motive and suspect(s) are also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Equipment failure causes sudden power outage impacting thousands in multiple parishes
Namoni Black
Man arrested in connection to deadly Baton Rouge shooting
Kennon Hollman
Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly shooting at trail ride
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Christmas parades, other holiday events happening Dec. 8-10
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September

Latest News

Jayden Daniels
LSU senior QB Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy
jayden daniels heisman
Severe Weather Outlook
Strong cold front bears down on region
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Man dies the day after he was shot while driving on Gonzales highway; police searching for suspect