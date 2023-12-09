Vehicle registration feature added to LA Wallet App

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LA Wallet App has a new feature that allows a person to access details about a vehicle’s registration from a phone.

According to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, information from more than one million registered vehicles has been added to the app.

“This is an exciting time for the citizens of Louisiana as OMV and LA Wallet continue to be pioneers in the mobile driver’s license arena,” said Staci Forbes, OMV deputy commissioner. “We are pleased to release this new, widely requested feature.”

Officials said the initial launch of the new feature only includes valid vehicle registrations that match the driver’s license number, first name, and last name.

The LA Wallet App already included things like a digital driver’s license, digital hunting and fishing licenses, digital concealed handgun permits, and more.

For more information about the LA Wallet App, click here.

