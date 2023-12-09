Strong cold front moves in Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday is starting off with areas of dense fog and a dense fog advisory this morning. We could see strong to severe storms Saturday night into the pre-dawn hour Sunday as a strong cold front moves through.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 9 (WAFB)

The timing of the storms according to the GRAF model will be between 8 p.m. through midnight.

The SPC severe outlook paints our region in a level one marginal risk, while areas north and northwest are in a level two, slight risk.

Our primary concern for severe weather will be the possibility of damaging winds. The other modes of severe weather are not anticipated in our immediate area.

The weekend forecast is the tale of two seasons with a high near 80 on Saturday and a much colder high in the upper 50s on Sunday, behind the front. In the extended, next work week looks mainly dry and nice, but some cold nights/mornings are in store, with a few mid 30s early to mid week.

