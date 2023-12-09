Police seek public’s help in hit-and-run investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking the public to come forward with information that can help with a hit-and-run investigation.

The hit-and-run happened on Saturday, December 2, on North Street near Live Oak Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The vehicle involved was a 2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra that is gray in color and has a passenger side mirror missing, authorities said. They added the vehicle was last seen headed west on North Street in Baton Rouge.

Anyone with information that can help police in the investigation is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.