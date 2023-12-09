Police: 2 men die in gunfight off Gus Young Avenue following ‘ongoing feud’ in neighborhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men shot and killed each other Friday afternoon after what police describe as an “ongoing feud” in their neighborhood.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at a residence on N 26th Street, off Gus Young Avenue, around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. The two gunmen, 22-year-old Quadrell Clark and 19-year-old Marquise Muse, reportedly shot each other. They both died at the scene.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

