Man found shot to death in his apartment off Plank Road, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in his apartment on Plank Road.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies found an unidentified man dead with gunshot wounds inside his apartment on Plank Road, off LA 423, around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Neighbors told deputies they heard gunshots Friday evening, Dec. 8. The sheriff’s office said they didn’t receive any calls about the shooting at that time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.