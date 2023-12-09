Facebook
Man found shot to death in his apartment off Plank Road, deputies say

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in his apartment on Plank Road.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies found an unidentified man dead with gunshot wounds inside his apartment on Plank Road, off LA 423, around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Neighbors told deputies they heard gunshots Friday evening, Dec. 8. The sheriff’s office said they didn’t receive any calls about the shooting at that time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

