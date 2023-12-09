Man facing charges after 1-year-old was found with untreated severe burn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was booked into jail Friday after allegedly letting a one-year-old with a second-degree burn, which ultimately required surgery, go without medical treatment for several days.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jose Martinez-Mendez is facing charges after his child was found with the untreated burn “several days” after sustaining the injury.

Deputies learned of the burn when on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Martinez-Mendez’s roommate called 911 out of concern, and the toddler was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

The child was found with a second-degree burn on the upper thigh that medical personnel confirmed was days old. Hospital staff could not confirm how the child was injured because of “conflicting statements” from Martinez-Mendez, according to arrest records.

According to medical records, Martinez-Mendez didn’t seek medical attention because he didn’t feel like the burn was hurting the toddler. He also told deputies that he didn’t seek medical help because “he couldn’t work and be at the hospital.”

A surgeon evaluated the burn and told deputies that it was “tender to touch” and that they were worried about an underlying infection, according to arrest records. The child was taken to a burn treatment facility on Nov. 22, where they had debridement surgery. They were hospitalized for about four days total, being released on Saturday, Nov. 25.

About the incident, Martinez-Mendez told deputies he warmed up a bottle of “liquid” and placed it on a table in a bedroom with his one-year-old, who he thought was asleep. He claimed he left the room, then heard screaming and crying. He returned to find the child and the bottle on the ground, and the child’s clothing and the floor were wet.

On Friday, Dec. 9, Martinez-Mendez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and child desertion.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.