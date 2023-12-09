Facebook
JACQUES TALK - Joe Sloan

Joe Sloan is in his second year as the LSU quarterbacks coach.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Joe Sloan is in his second year as the LSU quarterbacks coach, having mentored and coached Jayden Daniels both seasons during his time in Baton Rouge. In this interview Sloan discusses Daniels’ major improvements from 2022 to 2023, sharing stories of his hard work, attention to detail, and dedication.

Sloan has also developed the reputation as a proven recruiter with strong ties to Louisiana. Prior to LSU, Sloan spent nine seasons at Louisiana Tech where he helped produce some of the offenses in college football. In his nine seasons with Tech, the Bulldogs appeared in seven bowl games, won at least nine games four times, and claimed the Conference USA West title twice.

