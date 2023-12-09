Facebook
JACQUES TALK - Jack Marucci and Mario Macaluso

As LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels is in New York City as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, WAFB-TV visited with a pair of guys key to Daniels' success.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels is in New York City as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, WAFB-TV visited with a pair of guys key to Daniels’ success this season.

Jack Marucci, LSU’s Director of Athletic Training for 25 years, was elevated to the role of Director of Performance Innovation in June 2021.

Marucci uses his expertise in sports science to develop new ways for all of LSU’s student-athletes to prosper in competition. His position is believed to be the first of its kind in college athletics.

Mario Macaluso is a valuable partner and resource to Marucci, working in performance innovation and serving as an analytics assistant.

