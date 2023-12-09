Facebook
Deputies seize drugs, guns, 100K in cash during large drug bust in Tangipahoa Parish

Drug bust in Tangipahoa Parish
Drug bust in Tangipahoa Parish(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - Deputies seized a large amount of drugs, guns, and money and arrested three people as part of a major drug bust in Tangipahoa Parish.

The items were seized by law enforcement during a search warrant at a home on Raiford Road on Friday, December 8, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that during the search warrant, they located one ounce of heroin, two kilos of methamphetamine, 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, more than $100,000 in cash, and several weapons. Deputies added the cash was the third largest monetary seizure in TPSO history.

According to TPSO, the three people arrested as part of the drug bust are Michael Lacava, 42, Merri Vaccaro, 29, and Andrew Lombas, 36. All three people face multiple charges, deputies said.

