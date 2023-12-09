Deputies: 2 accused drug dealers arrested; one tried to sneak drugs into jail

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two men are facing myriad charges after a massive drug bust, and one of them allegedly snuck several types of drugs into jail.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said it and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office worked together on Friday, Dec. 1, to carry out a search warrant at a house off Leonard Chapel Road in St. Helena Parish.

The search was part of an investigation into 44-year-old Tedrick Jermaine Lee, who was wanted for “several” felonies, deputies say. He was arrested without incident during the search.

Another suspect, 22-year-old Marquevian Griffin, was at the house during the search. Deputies say Griffin ran out the back door and tried to evade arrest, but he was “quickly” found and taken into custody.

During a search of the house, authorities found “suspected” marijuana, heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia contaminated with drug residue, including digital scales and cookware. Much of the evidence was found hidden in the ceiling of the house’s porch and along a path outside.

Authorities also found a total of $1,044, split between Lee’s person and inside the house, which they believe was earned in drug deals, and four cell phones.

Before they were taken to jail, Lee and Griffin were both checked for contraband and other evidence, which they denied having. However, upon arrival at the St. Helena Parish Correctional Facility, jail personnel searched Lee and found he was carrying suspected cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, Adderall, opioids and drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Lee was booked on the following charges:

• Three counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, “blue” and “brown” heroin/fentanyl

• Four counts of possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, Adderall, “crack” and “powder” cocaine

• One count of possession with intent to distribute tramadol

• Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a legend drug (tadalafil & Viagra)

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance

• One count of violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law; drug-free zone (Leonard Chapel AME Church)

• Nine counts of introducing contraband into, or upon the grounds of, any state correctional institute

Griffin was booked into the correctional facility on the following charges:

• Flight by one sought to be arrested before the arresting officer can restrain him, and after notice is given that he is under arrest

• Two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and “blue” heroin/fentanyl

• Two counts of possession with intent to distribute “crack” and “powder” cocaine

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance

• One count of violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law; drug free zone (Leonard Chapel AME Church)

