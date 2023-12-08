Facebook
Trending warmer before strong cold front Saturday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be a bit warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the lower 70s after starting the morning in the upper 40s. There will be a slight chance of a few showers this afternoon, which should be light and brief.

The strong cold front arrives this weekend, Saturday night to be exact.

Saturday will start dry and warm, highs near 80, then the cold front moves through Saturday night with a good chance of showers/storms, some may be severe. We are currently in a level one marginal threat, bigger threats farther northwest.

The primary concern will be damaging winds, along with lightning and brief heavy downpours.

The difference in weekend highs will be huge! Saturday highs will be near 80, Sunday highs only in the upper 50s.

Sunshine returns Sunday and lasts through much of next work week.

