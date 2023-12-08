Thousands of Demco customers without power across multiple parishes after sudden outage

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Demco customers lost power Thursday night after an “unexpected” power outage, according to one of the company’s senior officials.

The outage began around 6:30pm Thursday. As of 7pm, power had already been restored to some areas.

At the peak of the outage, around 42-thousand Demco customers in multiple areas were impacted with outages reported in Livingston Parish, East Feliciana Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, and St. Helena Parish, a Demco official said.

By 7:20 p.m., less than 10-thousand customers in those parishes were still impacted by the outage.

Demco officials could not immediately identify what caused the outage, but said there was an issue with the provider who supplies power to the company for distribution to its customers.

Demco officials explained that they were working quickly to restore power to the customers who are still without power.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.