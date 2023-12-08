SU Lab wins 2023 Div. IV Select State title

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Lab Kittens are the 2023 LHSAA Football Division IV Select Champions. It’s their 2nd state title in the last three years.

SU Lab defeated Riverside Academy 42-35 Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome.

The Rebels scored the first 14 points of the game before SU Lab responded with 27 unanswered points in the second quarter.

Riverside opened up the third quarter with 21 unanswered points. The Kittens ended the game with 14 straight points.

SU Lab running back Armariyan Asberry was named his team’s most outstanding player.

