Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SU Lab wins 2023 Div. IV Select State title

The Southern Lab Kittens are the 2023 LHSAA Football Division IV Select Champions.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Lab Kittens are the 2023 LHSAA Football Division IV Select Champions. It’s their 2nd state title in the last three years.

SU Lab defeated Riverside Academy 42-35 Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome.

The Rebels scored the first 14 points of the game before SU Lab responded with 27 unanswered points in the second quarter.

Riverside opened up the third quarter with 21 unanswered points. The Kittens ended the game with 14 straight points.

SU Lab running back Armariyan Asberry was named his team’s most outstanding player.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E....
Police identify victim killed in Baton Rouge Tuesday night
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces new appointees
Law enforcement pursuit
Suspect rams deputy unit while being chased across 2 parishes, officials say
Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured

Latest News

The Southern Lab Kittens are the 2023 LHSAA Football Division IV Select Champions.
SU Lab wins 2023 Div. IV Select State title
Dylan Day
Sportsline Player of the Week: Southern Lab DB Dylan Day
This week’s Sportsline Player of the Week put the finishing touches on a wild comeback last...
Sportsline Player of the Week: Southern Lab DB Dylan Day
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Semi-Finals