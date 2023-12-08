Facebook
Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas animal rescue is offering a reward after finding a box of puppies dumped in a cemetery.

On Wednesday, Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.

The puppies, which weighed between 2 to 3 pounds each, were malnourished and have roundworms, but they tested negative for canine parvovirus.

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)

“The tiniest is not doing well and [has] been put on a heating pad,” Marked Tree Animal Rescue said in a statement shared on social media.

The animal rescue said help is needed providing care for the dogs.

“Compromised animals require extra everything,” the charity said.

The group is accepting donations:

  • Paper towels
  • Disinfecting bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Puppy food
  • Cotton swabs
  • Bedding

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said a reward is offered for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for illegally dumping the animals.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

