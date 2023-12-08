Power restored after sudden outage impacting thousands in multiple parishes

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Power is fully restored after an “unexpected” outage across multiple parishes Thursday night, according to Demco.

At the peak of the outage, around 42-thousand Demco customers in multiple areas were impacted with outages reported in Livingston Parish, East Feliciana Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, and St. Helena Parish, around 6:30 p.m., Demco official said.

Demco officials could not immediately identify what caused the outage, but said there was an issue with the provider who supplies power to the company for distribution to its customers.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

