Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested one year after deadly shooting on Tennessee Street

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have made an arrest more than a year after a deadly drive-by shooting in 2022.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting on East Polk Street

According to officials, Jordan Anderson, 18, is being charged with first-degree murder, (3) counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police identified the victim killed as 66-year-old Leslie Riley Jr.

Leslie Riley Jr.
Leslie Riley Jr.(Submitted)

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street in July of 2022.

Riley Jr., was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

Anderson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Equipment failure causes sudden power outage impacting thousands in multiple parishes
Bailey Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse
EBR School Board votes 5-4 against Superintendent Narcisse’s contract renewal
Kennon Hollman
Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly shooting at trail ride
Namoni Black
Man arrested in connection to deadly Baton Rouge shooting

Latest News

High Speed Chase task force
High Speed Chase task force says more funding and training is needed around pursuits
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Christmas parades, other holiday events happening Dec. 8-10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 8
Trending warmer before strong cold front Saturday
Gus Young Christmas Parade
Gus Young Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday; proceeds will benefit toy giveaway