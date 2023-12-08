Man arrested one year after deadly shooting on Tennessee Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have made an arrest more than a year after a deadly drive-by shooting in 2022.

According to officials, Jordan Anderson, 18, is being charged with first-degree murder, (3) counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police identified the victim killed as 66-year-old Leslie Riley Jr.

Leslie Riley Jr. (Submitted)

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street in July of 2022.

Riley Jr., was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

Anderson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

