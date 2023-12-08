Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested in connection to deadly Baton Rouge shooting

A victim has been identified in connection with a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday night.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge.

Police confirmed Namoni Black, 33, was taken into custody for his involvement in the shooting death of Eric Johnson, 54.

Namoni Black
Namoni Black(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Johnson was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue around 8:42 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Officers responded to a shot spotter activation at the location. Police found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas...
Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue around 8:42 p.m.(WAFB)
Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas...
Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue around 8:42 p.m.(WAFB)
Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas...
Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue around 8:42 p.m.(WAFB)

Black was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored after sudden outage impacting thousands in multiple parishes
Bailey Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse
EBR School Board votes 5-4 against Superintendent Narcisse’s contract renewal
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
Jayden Daniels named AP college football player of the year
Dior Bar and Lounge shooting
I-TEAM: Gun violence leaves La. taxpayers on the hook for millions each year

Latest News

Jayden Daniels had a record-breaking season with LSU but on his road to becoming a Heisman...
Jayden Daniels overcame hardships on his way to becoming a Heisman finalist
Kennon Hollman
Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly shooting at trail ride
Researchers are learning more about what causes obesity and how to potentially prevent it.
YOUR HEALTH: Preventing obesity by targeting your genes
Natural gas stove
CONSUMER REPORTS: Tried and tested kitchen gifts