Man arrested in connection to deadly Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge.

Police confirmed Namoni Black, 33, was taken into custody for his involvement in the shooting death of Eric Johnson, 54.

Namoni Black (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Johnson was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue around 8:42 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Officers responded to a shot spotter activation at the location. Police found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue around 8:42 p.m. (WAFB)

Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue around 8:42 p.m. (WAFB)

Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue around 8:42 p.m. (WAFB)

Black was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.