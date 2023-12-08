LPSO accepting applications for Christmas Crusade program

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Applications for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Christmas Crusade program are now open.

The application period began on Monday, Nov. 27.

The sheriff’s office is collecting toys for families that may need help this holiday season.

Applicants have to apply in person at the sheriff’s office training facility on Woodside Drive in Walker.

You can apply anytime between 8:30 a.m. and noon or from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

If you plan to apply, bring the following documents:

proof that you live in Livingston Parish

a birth certificate for each child you’re applying for

proof of income for all people living in your household

If you want to donate to the Christmas Crusade, deputies will be stationed at all Livingston Parish Walmart stores and at the Bass Pro Shop on Friday, Dec. 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They’ll be accepting monetary donations or new and unwrapped toys.

You can also donate toys by mail. Donations can be mailed to:

Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade

P.O. Box 1515

Livingston, LA 70754

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.