LeBron James scores 30 points, Lakers rout Pelicans 133-89 to reach tournament final

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of a semifinal in the NBA basketball In-Season Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)(Ian Maule | AP)
By Mark Anderson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points in less than three quarters and the Los Angeles Lakers steamrolled the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 on Thursday night to reach the championship game in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Lakers will play the surprising Indiana Pacers on Saturday night for the inaugural NBA Cup. Indiana advanced with a 128-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the other semifinal. Unlike the other tournament games, that one will not count in the regular-season standings.

Austin Reaves scored 17 points for Los Angeles, Anthony Davis had 16 points and 15 rebounds and Taurean Prince finished with 15 points.

Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 14 points. Zion Williamson had 13 points and Herbert Jones 10.

New Orleans led 30-29 after the first quarter, but James opened the second scoring the Lakers’ first 11 points, making three 3-pointers in a row. The last two came from the league and tournament logo, firing up the pro-Lakers crowd. The nearly 39-year-old superstar even took a charge at one point.

By halftime, he had 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting. James went to the bench midway through the third quarter, which should give him plenty of energy for the championship.

Los Angeles has won three consecutive games and four of its past five. The Pelicans had won three of their previous four.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

