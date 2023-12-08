Increased traffic and accidents on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic issues are not anything new for east Baton Rouge, but folks living off Nicholson drive near bluebonnet says it’s gotten worse over the last few months.

Jared Giovingo is the property manager at university club plantation off Nicholson drive. he said the area looks a lot different from when he first started 20 years ago.

“University club used to be the only neighborhood here, so you know never really thought about it but now that two new neighborhoods just recently developed along with Lexington and university club, it’s a lot a lot of vehicles,” said Giovingo.

All those vehicles, combined with more people using highway 30 instead of the interstate, has been causing more crashes.

“We’ve had probably three in between us and bluebonnet and then i know there have been three or four right at the intersection of bluebonnet at the traffic light in recent months,” said Giovingo.

Now, people like Giovingo are looking for solutions.

Giovingo said the HOA already pays for a sheriff’s deputy to help mitigate traffic congestion outside the development. they’re also waiting for a new roundabout to be built to give people a second way in and out of the neighborhood. He believes more needs to be done.

“Traffic lights have been brought up, but we just don’t know if that’s going to be a full solution because even with a traffic light at bluebonnet, we’re still experiencing accidents,” said Giovingo.

This section of Nicholson is a part of a future project with Movebr. From bluebonnet down to the parish line, the road will widen into four lanes and a shared-use path for bikes will be added. However, people like Giovingo will have to wait until 2027 for the project to start.

“Traffic increases by the day so in another four years I don’t even want to think about waiting that long,” said Giovingo.

When it comes to adding streetlights, the installation and maintenance of them falls on the people living out here instead of the construction projects.

People wanting these lights have to get approval from the metro council first before adding them.

Regardless of what infrastructure improvements are made, Giovingo believes real change will start with the drivers.

“People just need to be careful while driving and take their time and not try and pass during the busy time of the evening and mornings,” said Giovingo.

This area is part of the third phase of the Movebr Nicholson drive project. As we get closer to that date, you can see updates on the project’s website.

