High Speed Chase task force says more funding and training is needed around pursuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the High-Speed Pursuit Task Force continued to try and get answers into where the gaps were in training officers. Executive Director of the Commission on Louisiana Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice, Jim Craft, gave a presentation Friday morning highlighting programs and training methods of other departments in the country that have worked.

“Today I thought was a better meeting than the first one. As far as the training, I think that was the biggest thing and the funding,” said Chairman of the task force Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter (R).

Tim Morgan with Pursuit Alert also gave a presentation on a product used in other states called a digital siren. Simply put, it’s a way for civilians to get alerts on their phones whenever they’re in an area near where a police pursuit is taking place.

“The car manufacturer is doing a great job at making car cabins quieter. And you may have experienced this yourself in your personal vehicle that you cannot hear sirens,” Morgan explained.

The parents of the girls who were killed in the most recent Addis police chase, which prompted the creation of this task force, say they appreciate the information and suggestions presented today but say what they really want to see is accountability.

There’s no accountability, and it doesn’t matter. This same thing happened back in 2001 in Addis. Nothing happened, not a damn thing. The officer got promoted to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office,” said Jason Gill, Caroline Gills father.

The board says in addition to procedural changes being made, they will also reach out to some of our congressional delegation up in Washington to see if we can get some federal funding to help cover the cost of more training and software.

Sen. Kleinpeter says he will speak with the rest of the board to decide whether or not another meeting is need, but says he’s open to the idea just to make sure everyone is on the same page.

