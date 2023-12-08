Gus Young Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday; proceeds will benefit toy giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of floats, numerous dance teams, school bands, local businesses, and elected officials will participate in the Annual Gus Young Christmas Parade this weekend.

Hosted by State Representative C. Denise Marcelle, the parade kicks off at noon on Saturday, Dec. 9. The route begins at Winbourne and Acadian and will travel down Acadian to Gus Young and end at N. Foster Drive.

Senator Regina Barrow and Representative Barbara Carpenter will serve as Grand Marshals.

Gus Young Christmas Parade (C. Denise Marcelle)

Proceeds from the Christmas parade entry fee will be used to purchase toys, electronics, bikes, and more for the Annual Santa Roadshow/Toy Giveaway that will be given out on the following Saturday, Dec. 16. It’s happening at the BREC Gus Young Gym from 10 a.m. until noon, while supplies last.

Both events are free and open to the public and the toys will be distributed to kids ages infant to 13 years old.

If you have questions about either event, please call 225-359-9362.

