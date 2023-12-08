Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Grammy winner Jon Batiste makes special visit to Children's Hospital patients

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste visited a children’s hospital, meeting with young cancer patients Thursday afternoon (Dec. 7).

This visit was part of the “Be A Match” registry drive linked to the American Symphony Impact Campaign. The campaign aims to increase donor awareness and support.

A key focus of the campaign is the need for marrow donors. One patient benefiting from this initiative is 6-year-old Emmett Richards from Marrero, who is undergoing leukemia treatment and requires a marrow transplant. Emmett represents thousands of patients nationwide seeking compatible donors.

The American Symphony Impact Campaign provides information for those interested in helping. Details on how to become a donor or learn more about the process are available at join-the-symphony.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored after sudden outage impacting thousands in multiple parishes
Bailey Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse
EBR School Board votes 5-4 against Superintendent Narcisse’s contract renewal
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
Jayden Daniels named AP college football player of the year
Dior Bar and Lounge shooting
I-TEAM: Gun violence leaves La. taxpayers on the hook for millions each year

Latest News

Namoni Black
Man arrested in connection to deadly Baton Rouge shooting
Jayden Daniels had a record-breaking season with LSU but on his road to becoming a Heisman...
Jayden Daniels overcame hardships on his way to becoming a Heisman finalist
Kennon Hollman
Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly shooting at trail ride
Researchers are learning more about what causes obesity and how to potentially prevent it.
YOUR HEALTH: Preventing obesity by targeting your genes
Natural gas stove
CONSUMER REPORTS: Tried and tested kitchen gifts