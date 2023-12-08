Grammy winner Jon Batiste makes special visit to Children's Hospital patients

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste visited a children’s hospital, meeting with young cancer patients Thursday afternoon (Dec. 7).

This visit was part of the “Be A Match” registry drive linked to the American Symphony Impact Campaign. The campaign aims to increase donor awareness and support.

A key focus of the campaign is the need for marrow donors. One patient benefiting from this initiative is 6-year-old Emmett Richards from Marrero, who is undergoing leukemia treatment and requires a marrow transplant. Emmett represents thousands of patients nationwide seeking compatible donors.

The American Symphony Impact Campaign provides information for those interested in helping. Details on how to become a donor or learn more about the process are available at join-the-symphony.org.

