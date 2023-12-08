Go gift shopping at the Gonzales Holiday Market

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A brand new public holiday shopping market is opening its doors in Ascension Parish.

The Gonzales Holiday Market kicks off on Friday, Dec. 8, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

The special holiday market will feature booths for shoppers to browse the newest and hottest trends in jewelry, home décor, women’s apparel, and holiday merchandise all under one big roof.

Tickets for the holiday market are $10 per day or $25 for a weekend pass and can be purchased online here or at the Lamar-Dixon Expo ticket office.

Hours for the market are:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10

The special holiday market is open to all ticketed attendees ages nine and above, and those ages nine to 15 must be accompanied by an adult. All infants must be carried in a front or back carrying pack.

For more information on the Gonzales Holiday Market, visit www.attexpomarket.com or call 630-320-6720.

