Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Go gift shopping at the Gonzales Holiday Market

The Gonzales Holiday Market kicks off on Friday, Dec. 8, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A brand new public holiday shopping market is opening its doors in Ascension Parish.

The Gonzales Holiday Market kicks off on Friday, Dec. 8, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

The special holiday market will feature booths for shoppers to browse the newest and hottest trends in jewelry, home décor, women’s apparel, and holiday merchandise all under one big roof.

Tickets for the holiday market are $10 per day or $25 for a weekend pass and can be purchased online here or at the Lamar-Dixon Expo ticket office.

Hours for the market are:

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10

The special holiday market is open to all ticketed attendees ages nine and above, and those ages nine to 15 must be accompanied by an adult. All infants must be carried in a front or back carrying pack.

For more information on the Gonzales Holiday Market, visit www.attexpomarket.com or call 630-320-6720.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored after sudden outage impacting thousands in multiple parishes
Bailey Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse
EBR School Board votes 5-4 against Superintendent Narcisse’s contract renewal
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
Jayden Daniels named AP college football player of the year
Elementary school kids will spend the rest of the day at another school after their building...
Kids bused to middle school amid water outage on campus

Latest News

Holiday Shipping Deadlines
USPS ramping up for busiest week of the year; shipping deadlines you need to know
Natural gas stove
CONSUMER REPORTS: Tried and tested kitchen gifts
UPS, FedEx, Amazon, and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) are working hard to keep up with...
USPS ramping up for busiest week of the year
The Gonzales Holiday Market kicks off on Friday, Dec. 8, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 10 at...
Go gift shopping at the Gonzales Holiday Market