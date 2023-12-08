Get your pet vaccinated for free this weekend

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Ascension Parish can get their pets vaccinated for free this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until noon, Rescue Alliance is partnering with Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville to provide 300 free vaccinations to the community.

You can stop by Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville located at 38432 W. Airline Drive in Prairieville.

Click here to register.

Organizers say microchipping is also available starting at $20.

Residents in Ascension Parish can get their pets vaccinated for free this weekend. (PetStar Animal Care)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.