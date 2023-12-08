Facebook
Get your pet vaccinated for free this weekend

(Pixabay)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Ascension Parish can get their pets vaccinated for free this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until noon, Rescue Alliance is partnering with Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville to provide 300 free vaccinations to the community.

You can stop by Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville located at 38432 W. Airline Drive in Prairieville.

Click here to register.

Organizers say microchipping is also available starting at $20.

