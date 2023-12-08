Equipment failure causes sudden power outage impacting thousands in multiple parishes

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Demco officials said an equipment failure caused an “unexpected” power outage across multiple parishes Thursday night.

At the peak of the outage, around 44,000 Demco customers in multiple areas were impacted with outages reported in Livingston Parish, East Feliciana Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, and St. Helena Parish around 6:20 p.m.

The company released the following statement:

“At around 6:20 pm last night DEMCO experienced equipment failure on a large transmission line serving areas of Livingston, East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana. This fault impacted ~44,000 members. The restoration process had to be gradual to avoid an overload of power all at once. However, full restoration of the members concluded around 7:40 pm.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.