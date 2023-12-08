Equipment failure causes sudden power outage impacting thousands in multiple parishes
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Demco officials said an equipment failure caused an “unexpected” power outage across multiple parishes Thursday night.
At the peak of the outage, around 44,000 Demco customers in multiple areas were impacted with outages reported in Livingston Parish, East Feliciana Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, and St. Helena Parish around 6:20 p.m.
The company released the following statement:
