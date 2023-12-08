Deputies arrest second suspect in deadly shooting at trail ride

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Port Hudson trail ride that left a teenager dead last weekend.

According to arrest records, Kennon Hollman, 23, faces charges of principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

Kennon Hollman (East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

Jail documents reveal EBRSO deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired at an event called the “Trail Ride” on W. Port Hudson Plains Road in Zachary on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Over 1,000 people attended the event on 90 acres of property.

Deputies say gunfire erupted around 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, authorities found 16-year-old La’Taurus Smith unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

While investigating, detectives interviewed a witness who attended the event and reportedly saw two people shooting into the crowd.

According to law enforcement, the pair was seen leaving the area in a silver-colored Dodge Ram, hauling a trailer loaded with ATVs.

The witness told authorities they remembered seeing the driver of the vehicle fire a handgun loaded with an extended magazine.

On Dec. 6, homicide detectives received more information from witnesses about the Dodge Ram and its license plate.

Arrest reports confirm that EBRSO detectives conducted a search and found the vehicle was registered to Hollman.

The witness allegedly identified Hollman as the driver of the vehicle and the person that they saw firing into the crowd.

Hollman was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday, Dec. 7.

