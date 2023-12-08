Facebook
Christmas parades, other holiday events happening Dec. 8-10

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Celebrating the holidays continues this weekend in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. Families and friends looking to capture the holiday spirit with some family fun have several options, including multiple Christmas parades.

Parades

  • Denham Springs Christmas Parade: The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade in Denham Springs on Saturday, Dec. 9. It begins at 2 p.m. at Denham Spring High School, continues down Range Avenue, and turns onto Veterans Boulevard where it ends.
  • Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade: The Cortana Kiwanis Foundation is hosting its 72nd annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge. The route begins on River Road at the River Center, and it continues along River Road before turning onto State Capitol Drive. It makes turns onto Third Street, Spanish Town Road, Fourth Street, Main Street, Ninth Street, Laurel Street, Sixth Street, and Convention Street before returning down River Road to end at the River Center.
  • Gus Young Christmas Parade: State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting the annual Gus Young Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade starts at noon. The route begins at Winbourne Avenue and North Acadian Thruway and will travel down Acadian Thruway to Gus Young Avenue and end at North Foster Drive.
  • Morganza Christmas Parade: Pointe Coupee Fire District 2 and Morganza Fire Department are hosting their third annual Country Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 10. The parade starts at 1 p.m. along LA 3050 in Morganza. There will be floats, food and craft vendors, DJs, pictures with Santa, cartoon characters, and more.
  • JCABA Christmas Parade: The Jones Creek Area Business Association is hosting its annual Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 10. The parade begins at 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot at First Pentecostal Church on Jones Creek and ends in the parking lot of the Woodlawn Shopping Center on the corner of Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend Road. WAFB’s Greg Meriwether serves as Grand Marshal.

The parade starts at 1 p.m.
The annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade is rolling through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, Dec. 9. One of the vendors shares what to expect.

Holiday Lights

BRG Holiday Lights: Families can enjoy Baton Rouge General’s holiday lights and light displays at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue through Sunday, Dec. 31. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m. nightly. The large walk-through features an ornament, present, and Santa hat, as well as singing trees, the mega-tree trio, a giant waving Santa, and 24-foot light tunnels.

Zoo Lights: BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo continues to be lit up with a trail of dazzling lights through Saturday, Dec. 30, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Gates are open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meet and greets with Santa Claus are on Friday and Saturday nights at the zoo’s Otter Cabin. Admission cost for ages 2 and up.

Other events

  • Christmas Tree Lighting: East Feliciana Parish is hosting “A Southern Christmas” in Clinton on Friday, Dec. 8. A Christmas tree lighting celebration kicks off the event at 6 p.m. There will also be shopping in local stores, Santa and the Grinch, food, live music, hay rides, touch a trunk, Christmas movies, and more.
  • Sensory Santa: Children and adults with sensory processing disorders can get one-on-one time with Santa, without the hassle of standing in line. It’s happening at North Sherwood Forest Community Park on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until noon.
  • Movie Night: Volunteer Ascension is hosting a free Christmas movie night Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Gonzales Civic Center on South Irma Boulevard. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:15 p.m. There will be hot chocolate, popcorn, sweet treats, chili, Frito pie, jambalaya, balloon twist, face painting, pictures with Santa, and the Ascension Parish Library Bookmobile.
  • Mingles & Jingle: Community members are hosting Mingle and Jingle on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Elf Acres (the new Batchelor Park). The event starts at 5 p.m., and there will be live music, free food, face painting, a hot chocolate station, pictures with Santa, and more. The event will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new Batchelor park and playground.
