Boil & Roux only cited for one violation for Cinco De Mayo block party

By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Alcoholic Beverage Control Board cited The Boil & Roux Kitchen on Coursey Boulevard for only one of four alleged violations during a hearing Thursday night, December 7.

The alleged violations surround the restaurant operating without a permit during its annual Cinco De Mayo party in and around the business on May 5, 2023.

The owner of Boil & Roux, Maurice Walker, was only fined $1000 for operating without a permit. However, the board suspended all but $360, which was the cost of the original special event permit.

WAFB’s Lester Duhé will have the full story on 9News at 10.

