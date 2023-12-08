Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘Bodies flying’: Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CNN) – Police said multiple pedestrians were injured after a pickup truck hit a crowd of people Thursday evening in Bakersfield, California.

People were struck while they were waiting for the city’s annual Christmas parade to begin.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured.

According to Bakersfield police, the pedestrians were transported to a local hospital.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)

The city’s vice mayor posted on social media that the driver of the truck backed into a crowd of people.

Police said the driver is in custody.

The crash is under investigation.

The parade was delayed and had to be rerouted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E....
Police identify victim killed in Baton Rouge Tuesday night
Power restored after sudden outage impacting thousands in multiple parishes
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces new appointees
Law enforcement pursuit
Suspect rams deputy unit while being chased across 2 parishes, officials say

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
Truck hits parade crowd: 'Bodies flying'
Three people were reportedly seriously injured.
Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade
Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, appeared in court Thursday.
Massachusetts officer killed in crash, suspect in court