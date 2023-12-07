Task force examines local juvenile detention center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A task force created to examine the state of local correctional facilities got a real eye-opener when they toured the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

Built in the 1950s, the center has seen some upgrades along the way, but Councilman Darryl Hurst and other leaders say it’s far from enough and that there’s no choice now but to replace it.

“There is no ability to retrofit it for less than 50 million dollars,” added Hurst said.

But finding the money will not be an easy task.

“A lot of people cannot empathize with those kids. My kid, your kid may not end up here because we know the access that exists. If our child were to get into trouble, we know what the right thing is to do by them,” Hurst explained.

The tour comes in light of two different escapes last month, just weeks apart. Two of the teens who got out were locked up for first-degree murder.

According to a spokesman for the mayor’s office, the teens were somehow able to push through a door, climb onto the roof of the facility and then run off.

“There’s razor wire up there. It is illegal. We have to get state approval on a multiannual basis to ensure we keep those up. So one thing we saw, if I can toss someone over, they would be gone,” Hurst said.

With no clear way to fund it, a timeline for replacing or upgrading the detention center is hard to come by.

Sherie Thomas is the citizen representative on the task force. She says it is time to look at the conditions of local detention centers, including living conditions for the detainees, as well as working conditions for the staff.

“That is something we need to make sure we look at in all the options. Areas of making better safety for individuals housed here but also work here,” Thomas explained.

