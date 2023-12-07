SOLD IN THE SOUTH: A podcast about sex slavery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days after airing the WAFB original documentary “Sold in the South,” the tv station will air a live podcast on multiple streaming platforms to continue the conversation about sex trafficking in Louisiana.

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. WAFB videographer Rick Portier sits down with Clay Young and Dr. Dana Hunter, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Human Trafficking and Prevention.

LIVE PODCAST

In Louisiana, you can report suspected sex trafficking to the Louisiana State Police hotline 800-434-8007, or dial 911 for your local police.

You can also call the Department of Family Services Child Abuse Hotline 855-452-5437.

Victims that need help can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.

You can find a complete set of resources and information at The Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center of Louisiana’s website: https://humantrafficking.la.gov

