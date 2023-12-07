SOLD IN THE SOUTH: A podcast about sex slavery
This article contains discussions of sexual abuse and rape. Reader discretion is advised.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days after airing the WAFB original documentary “Sold in the South,” the tv station will air a live podcast on multiple streaming platforms to continue the conversation about sex trafficking in Louisiana.
Thursday at 12:30 p.m. WAFB videographer Rick Portier sits down with Clay Young and Dr. Dana Hunter, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Human Trafficking and Prevention.
LIVE PODCAST
- Thursday, Dec. 7
- 12:30 p.m.
WAFB.COM, WAFB+, 9News app, WAFB Facebook page, WAFB Youtube page
In Louisiana, you can report suspected sex trafficking to the Louisiana State Police hotline 800-434-8007, or dial 911 for your local police.
You can also call the Department of Family Services Child Abuse Hotline 855-452-5437.
Victims that need help can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.
You can find a complete set of resources and information at The Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center of Louisiana’s website: https://humantrafficking.la.gov
