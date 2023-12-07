Facebook
SOLD IN THE SOUTH: A podcast about sex slavery

This article contains discussions of sexual abuse and rape. Reader discretion is advised.
LIVE PODCAST Today at 12:30 p.m. on WAFB.com, WAFB+, WAFB Facebook & WAFB Youtube
By Allison Childers
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days after airing the WAFB original documentary “Sold in the South,” the tv station will air a live podcast on multiple streaming platforms to continue the conversation about sex trafficking in Louisiana.

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. WAFB videographer Rick Portier sits down with Clay Young and Dr. Dana Hunter, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Human Trafficking and Prevention.

LIVE PODCAST

SOLD IN THE SOUTH
SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Sex trafficking in Louisiana
SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Veronica
SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Sheri
SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Metanoia Manor
The Clay Young Show Podcast with Rick Portier

In Louisiana, you can report suspected sex trafficking to the Louisiana State Police hotline 800-434-8007, or dial 911 for your local police.

You can also call the Department of Family Services Child Abuse Hotline 855-452-5437.

Victims that need help can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.

You can find a complete set of resources and information at The Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center of Louisiana’s website: https://humantrafficking.la.gov

