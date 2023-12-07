Facebook
Police attempt to ID man accused of vehicle burglary on LSU’s campus

According to authorities, the burglary allegedly happened on campus on Nov. 30, 2023.
According to authorities, the burglary allegedly happened on campus on Nov. 30, 2023.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify a man they believe is responsible for a vehicle burglary.

According to authorities, the burglary allegedly happened on campus on Nov. 30, 2023.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

