Police attempt to ID man accused of vehicle burglary on LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify a man they believe is responsible for a vehicle burglary.

According to authorities, the burglary allegedly happened on campus on Nov. 30, 2023.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

