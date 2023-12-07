Police attempt to ID man accused of vehicle burglary on LSU’s campus
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify a man they believe is responsible for a vehicle burglary.
According to authorities, the burglary allegedly happened on campus on Nov. 30, 2023.
If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.