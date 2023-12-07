Facebook
Officials searching for suspected burglar

Brent Lacombe
Brent Lacombe(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of burglary.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brent Lacombe, 50, is wanted on the charge of simple burglary and aggravated flight from an officer.

Anyone with information about Lacombe’s whereabouts should contact WBRSO burglary detectives at 225-343-9234 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

