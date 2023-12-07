Officials searching for suspected burglar

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of burglary.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brent Lacombe, 50, is wanted on the charge of simple burglary and aggravated flight from an officer.

Anyone with information about Lacombe’s whereabouts should contact WBRSO burglary detectives at 225-343-9234 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.