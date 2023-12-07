Facebook
New program in Ascension Parish to help adults complete high school diploma

Ascension Parish library
Ascension Parish library(Ascension Paris)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Library is offering a program called Excel Adult High School, a free accredited high school for residents 21 and older. All you need to get started is a library card.

Statistics from the Ascension Economic Development Corporation show in 2020, 10.4 percent of Ascension Parish residents had not graduated from high school or received a GED.

The courses are online, allowing students to have access anytime, according to their schedule and pace. Students will have up to 24 months to complete the program, and unlimited one-on-one tutoring sessions and support from success coaches, officials said.

Excel Adult High School is accredited by the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and is accepted by colleges, employers, and the military, officials added.

Space in the program is reportedly limited.

You must live in Ascension Parish and have an Ascension Parish Library card. Library cards are free at all library locations. Interested residents can email AdultHS@myapl.org.

