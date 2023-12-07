Lawmaker plans to introduce pilot program for inmates with mental disabilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Republican State Representative Nicholas Muscarello wants to start requiring certain inmates with mental disabilities to get mental health counseling as part of their parole and probation. He says it’s an effort to get to the root of the inmate’s problem.

The program is modeled after one in Arizona, which has been in effect for almost a year.

“We keep hearing mental health is an issue, so I’ve been working with the state of Arizona, and they actually got this program in effect now. They’re gonna give me input. Hopefully it’s positive, and it shows that there has been some decline in recidivism,” Muscarello said.

The program would include Tangipahoa Parish and any other parishes willing to be a part of it, utilizing the health units in those areas. If it proves successful, the program would then be used statewide.

“I think it’s an excellent idea. In fact, a lot of patients who come into the hospital for services for their mental health have stints in prison. And we, in fact, have a few people who come in and haven’t been out of prison for nothing but a few days, and their family feels that they need the extra help so they can transition properly,” said Lakeith Lewis, Director of Social Services at the Baton Rouge Behavioral Hospital.

Lewis says the missing links for mentally disabled inmates are somewhere between leaving prison and returning to the community. And the right program could keep people from going back to jail over and over again.

“And it will help them re-evaluate their own goals and their own objectives once they get back out into the community. And if they have a clear understanding of what they want to do, I think they’ll be more adequate at executing their goals,” Lewis continued.

However, as good of an idea as Lewis might think this is, he says the state also needs to do a better job at investing in more in mental health resources.

“We have to do the best that we can with the medication regimens that we assign and give them programs and referrals so that they can refer to when they leave so that we can keep them from having to come back in through the revolving door as we know it,” Lewis added.

Muscarello plans to file his bill in March, and Lewis says he’ll even be willing to testify in support of it at the Capitol when the time comes.

