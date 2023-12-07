Facebook
Kids bused to middle school amid water outage on campus

Elementary school kids will spend the rest of the day at another school after their building lost access to water.
Elementary school kids will spend the rest of the day at another school after their building lost access to water.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Elementary school kids will spend the rest of the day at another school after their building lost access to water.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, a water line broke at Highland Elementary School on Thursday morning, Dec. 7, leaving the campus without water. Students were transported by bus to Glasgow Middle School to continue classes for the remainder of the day.

Officials said bus riders will be taken home, but carpool students will need to be picked up at Glasgow.

The school system’s leadership is aware of the issue, and crews are working to repair the damage, officials added.

