Jeff Landry names new cabinet picks and shared campaign stage with one of them

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeff Landry named Richard Nelson, a state representative and one of the candidates he ran against in this year’s governor’s race, to lead the Dept. of Revenue. Nelson is relatively young at the age of 37. He’s a Republican from Mandeville and was the first of the candidates in this year’s governor’s race to drop out and endorse Landry back in September.

It’s an interesting choice given Nelson has made several attempts during his time at the legislature to make big changes to the state’s tax structure. Most notably legislation he’s filed to get rid of both the state sales and income taxes.

“This is something Jeff Landry hasn’t done yet but the fact that he’s putting his money guy, the revenue secretary, in charge of what happens with the state’s finances is indicative of the fact I think Jeff Landry is open to new ideas,” said Political Analyst Jim Engster.

While Nelson serves in his new role it might now be out of the question for him to bring some of his ideas into the department. With us currently having almost $2 billion in surplus funds, there would be no time like the present to do something bold.

“But anytime you take money off the table you have to find it somewhere else. And we know our state is averse to taxes and tolls and it would be a tough sell. But Richard Nelson is a guy who represents the new generation,” Engster added.

Landry also announced retired Air Force Col. Charlton Meginley will oversee the Dept. of Veterans Affairs and Landry will keep Ernest Legier as Commissioner of the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

