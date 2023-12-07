JACQUES TALK - Jimmy Burrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jimmy Burrow is the father of LSU living icon Joe Burrow, who of course won the Heisman Trophy and quarterbacked the Tigers to the national championship during the 2019 season.

During this interview, Jimmy reflects on his incredible Heisman Trophy experience with his son and family four years ago, while stating his case for current LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to win the prestigious honor as well.

Jimmy and his wife Robin recently attended an LSU football game in Tiger Stadium for the first time since Joe’s senior night against Texas A&M in ‘19, as they enjoyed Brian Kelly’s Tigers lopsided win over Army this season.

