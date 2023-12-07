Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

JACQUES TALK - Jimmy Burrow

JACQUES TALK - Jimmy Burrow
JACQUES TALK - Jimmy Burrow(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jimmy Burrow is the father of LSU living icon Joe Burrow, who of course won the Heisman Trophy and quarterbacked the Tigers to the national championship during the 2019 season.

During this interview, Jimmy reflects on his incredible Heisman Trophy experience with his son and family four years ago, while stating his case for current LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to win the prestigious honor as well.

Jimmy and his wife Robin recently attended an LSU football game in Tiger Stadium for the first time since Joe’s senior night against Texas A&M in ‘19, as they enjoyed Brian Kelly’s Tigers lopsided win over Army this season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 6200 block of Winbourne Avenue near E....
Police identify victim killed in Baton Rouge Tuesday night
Bailey Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Cable company shuts down services abruptly
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces new appointees
Law enforcement pursuit
Suspect rams deputy unit while being chased across 2 parishes, officials say
Fuqua Street and North 22nd Street crash
BRPD: Driver flees scene of crash that left teen dead, others injured

Latest News

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
Jayden Daniels named AP college football player of the year
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named among finalists for National Quarterback Award, Collegiate Player of the Year awards
LSU Tigers
LSU’s offensive line named finalist for Joe Moore Award
Dylan Day
Sportsline Player of the Week: Southern Lab DB Dylan Day