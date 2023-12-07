Facebook
It’s merry and bright at Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual holiday tradition is back at Baton Rouge General and you’ve probably already seen them driving along Bluebonnet.

The Holiday Lights have transformed the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue into a twinkling, singing, and musically synchronized lights display. Families can enjoy the lights through December 31. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m. nightly.

BRG is bringing back its large walk-through features – an ornament, present, and Santa hat – plus its popular singing trees, mega-tree trio, giant waving Santa, and 24-foot light tunnels.

BRG will host “Snow & Glow” on December 7 and 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The popular ticketed event features holiday characters, real snow, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, music, and more. You can buy tickets when you show up.

For more details, visit BRgeneral.org/holidaylights. Follow @brglights on Facebook and Instagram, and tag them in your Holiday Lights photos this season.

Families can enjoy the lights through December 31.

