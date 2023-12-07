ITEAM: Gun violence leaves La. taxpayers on the hook for millions each year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to data from Everytown for Gun Safety, Louisiana taxpayers are on the hook for millions of dollars each year tied to gun violence. The same set of data shows Louisiana is the sixth costliest state for shootings.

One of those shootings happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, January 22, 2023 as bullets started to fly inside the Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge. Twelve people were hurt in the mass shooting, including the DJ on duty that night, Michael Henderson, who is also known as DJ Revv.

Michael Henderson (WAFB)

“I heard a couple of gunshots and next thing I know I’m on the ground,” said Henderson. “The music’s still playing and the bullet actually went through my computer so the music’s still playing and I’m on the ground and the next thing I know, I can’t feel my legs.”

He went numb, lying there for what felt like hours. Finally first responders found him and the DJ says he was the last person to be pulled from the club.

Dior Bar and Lounge shooting (WAFB)

”That night, it was a long night… a super long night,” said Henderson. I woke up at the hospital and then my family surrounded me and the doctor came in and said you know, ‘you’re never going to walk again’.”

Henderson admits those words almost broke him and the last year has been a lot, with fear, anger, pain and just about every other emotion imaginable swirling through his head.

”I couldn’t even, you know, I couldn’t get dressed. I couldn’t even sit up and I didn’t even want to be seen or heard. It’s just, it was messed up especially because I didn’t do anything wrong. It just flipped my world upside down,” said Henderson.

Henderson was hit in the thigh and the bullet traveled to his spine, taking with it his ability to walk. Almost a year later, he says every day is a struggle.

”I don’t wish this on nobody. I’m happy to be alive though,” said Henderson. “It could have been worse but it caused a lot of emotional damage.”

This time last year, the 29-year-old was on top of the world, booking gigs and working the crowd. Now that the music has been put on pause, he’s doing a different kind of work-- in the fight of his life to claw back whatever sense of normalcy he can. Through intense therapy sessions, he’s had to re-learn everything while slowly settling into his new reality.

”It’s more like a mental battle. Every day is like you’re supposed to take it day by day. That’s what they tell you but they don’t tell you that the days sometimes be long and you really don’t know what to do with yourself next,” said Henderson. “You lose everything.”

It’s all the little things like getting dressed and going to the bathroom on his own that many people take for granted that the DJ says has been the hardest part for him to come to terms with.

”It’s just simple things like that that people tend to want to go do every day, you just can’t do it… you just can’t,” said Henderson.

Between his hospital stay and physical therapy, Henderson estimates he has racked up anywhere from $50,000 to $90,000 in medical bills. After maxing out his private insurance, he’s also had to turn to Medicaid to help out, which is a cost that’s picked up by taxpayers.

Sarah Burd-Sharps is the senior director of research with Everytown for Gun Safety. The group tracks the data and the numbers are shocking. Louisiana is the 6th costliest state in the country for gun violence. According to the numbers, each year Louisiana residents and their insurance companies spend roughly $14.3 billion on expenses related to shootings, with about $357.6 million of that picked up by taxpayers statewide.

”We’re all picking up the tab for it whether we own a gun or whether we’re impacted by violence or not,” said Burd-Sharps. “No dollar figure could ever really convey the cost of gun violence for families and survivors but looking at these economic consequences you just talked about it’s really essential for understanding just how extensive and expensive this gun violence epidemic is.”

With every shooting across the state, Burd-Sharps says the bottom line is the cost of survival is skyrocketing.

“You could be spending on things that are much more productive and much more beneficial like good schools, good smooth roads, good healthcare and all of the things that we know prevent this violence from happening in the first place,” said Burd-Sharps.

Henderson is slowing reclaiming his independence and even though his life is taking a much different path than he planned, he still considers himself lucky though and is looking forward to pursuing his new purpose.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked Henderson is he feels like he was robbed of his life and his future.

“Deep down inside, yes but I’m trying to see the other side of things,” said Henderson. “I’m still able to have kids. I’m still able to live a normal life. That’s what they tell you but it’s still like what does a normal life look like for me now?”

Henderson says part of his new normal will mean going back to school and trying to determine if he will continue to DJ in the future. Four men, including three teens, have been arrested for the shooting that left him paralyzed.

